2023: APC Inaugurates Taskforce For Support Groups





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a taskforce to revalidate all youth and student support groups within the party with a mandate to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 general election.

National youth leader of the party, Dayo Israel, while inaugurating the taskforce made up of youths at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, noted that the taskforce has been mandated to coordinate the registration and revalidation exercise of all youth/student-focused and youth-led support groups into a recognizable structure strongly aligned with the objectives and strategic imperatives of the National Working Committee (NWC).

He noted that the revalidation of the affiliated youth and student support groups will be opened for a period of one month, starting from Friday, July 1, through July 31.

This, he said, will enable effective coordination, disciplined harmonisation of activities in alignment with the party’s goals, aid provision and accountability, as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper