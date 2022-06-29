Civil Servants Are Engine Of Governance – Akinlade





The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, has described civil servants as the engine of government and that as engines are serviced and maintained for optimum performance, civil servants need incentives and conducive working environment to maximize their productivity.

Dr Akinlade made this comment while delivering her address at the event to commemorate the 2022 Africa Public Service Day Celebration held on June 27, 2022 in the ministry’s premises.

She said such a day presented the working ‘family’ in the ministry with an opportunity to celebrate themselves and to accord recognition to outstanding workers in the ministry.

She said, “This occasion also affords the opportunity to specially acknowledge members of staff that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance. As usual, one person was nominated from each department out of which three were selected and forwarded to OHCSF. I want to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper