House Tasks Ministers On Water Sanitation Projects





House of Representatives has urged the ministries of Water Resources, Health and Environment to prioritize efforts on aggressive rural water and sanitation projects with a view to providing portable water and functional toilet facilities to achieve an Open Defecation Free (ODF) society.

The House also resolved to establish a Legislative Caucus in Nigeria to be at par with its sister legislative bodies in the Sub-Saharan African region with a view to bring together a diversity of shared knowledge and raise awareness on water and sanitation issues to create collective action on Open Defecation.

These followed the adoption of the resolutions of a motion of urgent importance on the need to address and tackle the challenges of ODF in Nigeria moved by Hon Sada Soli.

The House said Nigeria still tops the global league of countries with open defecation prevalence with an estimate of 47 million Nigerians indulging in the practice.

It also noted that there had been concerted efforts by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper