JUST-IN: Kidnapped Train Passenger Shot By Terrorists





Barely one week after the lead negotiator for the release of the kidnapped Kaduna train passangers, Malam Tukur Mamu, raised the alarm over the poor and deteriorating health condition of the remaining abducted passangers over snake bites, he has also revealed that one of the victims, Mohammed Al’Amin, has been shot by one of the terrorists.

According to Mamu, who is the publisher of Desert Herald newspaper in Kaduna, he disclosed that credible information available to him has it that the incident happened on Monday during a “friendly exchanges of fire at the forest among the abductors that are guarding the victims and preventing them from possible escape.”

It would be recalled that the Ansaru terrorist organisation, which attacked the Abuja-Kaduna Train on March 28 and kidnapped the passengers, had threatened to stop feeding the abductees and start executing them one after the other.

However, after painstaking engagements with the group with the cooperation of the federal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper