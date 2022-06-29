Matawalle Signs Anti-banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling Bill





Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has assented into law a bill passed by the State Assembly on the punishing of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and related offences.

The bill was presented to the Speaker, on. Nasiru Magarya at the instance of principal officers of the assembly and government officials.

In his speech after the signing of the bill, Governor Bello Matawalle reiterated the determination of the state government to tackle the act of banditry and other related crimes in the state.

According to him, the bill was aimed at providing a frame work for the prosecutor of persons engaged in the act of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other related crimes.

Matawalle stressed that, already, four were also inaugurated in order to work round the clock end the act of insecurity in the state.

He stressed that appropriate punishment had been provided in the law for all categories of offence.

The governor, however, urged people of the state to support the state…





Source: Leadership Newspaper