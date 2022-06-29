Most APC Govs Manipulated Party Primaries – Kwara Senator





The Senator representing Kwara Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dr. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, has accused governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of manipulating the recently concluded party primaries in their favour.

The Ssnator also claimed that 17 delegates whom he gave money for logistics during the APC primary election in his senatorial district, refunded his money.

Oloriegbe, who failed to secure a return ticket having came a distant third in the primary election, decried the way and manner the APC’s shadow elections were conducted in most states of the federation.

The lawmaker lost the senatorial ticket to a former APC national chsirmanship aspirant and Turaki of Ilorin Emirate, Malam Saliu Mustapha.

Mustapha scored 136 votes, a business mogul, Yahaya Seriki scored 78 votes while Oloriegbe scored only 15 votes in the primary election.

Upon the announcement of the primary election results, Oloriegbe, in a widely circulated statement congratulated…





Source: Leadership Newspaper