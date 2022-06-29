NDIC Seeks Partnership With Anti-graft Agencies To Fight Corruption





Chairman of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) board, Mrs Ronke Sokefun has called for stronger collaboration on the implementation of National Anti-Corruption Strategy towards strengthening the fight against corruption in the country.

Mrs Sokefun made the call in Abuja at a sensitization seminar for board and management of the corporation facilitated by the National Anti-Corruption Strategy secretariat, according to a statement that was issued by NDIC’s director, communication & public affairs department, Bashir Nuhu.

The NDIC chairman said collaboration through effective sensitization on components of the strategy, particularly the national ethics & integrity policy, and the Freedom of Information Act would go a long way in enhancing the buy-in and ownership of the anti-corruption campaign of the federal government amongst top echelons of government agencies.

Announcing the commitment of the board and management of NDIC to sound corporate governance, Mrs Sokefun





Source: Leadership Newspaper