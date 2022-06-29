Nigeria Set To Manufacture Vehicles, Weapons, Aircraft, Others – Osinbajo





Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the relentless drive, energy and creativity of young Nigerians, is the guarantee that the country will prosper and provide jobs and opportunities for the millions of youths coming into the job market yearly.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Monday evening at the 5th National Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Awards Dinner held at the State House Old Banquet Hall.

Praising the steadfastness and contributions of young entrepreneurs that won prizes at the event, the Vice President in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, noted that “these MSMEs tell the story of our country’s great economic future.”

According to him, “we are set to manufacture our own vehicles, clean energy trucks and cars, and we are on course to manufacturing our own weapons, armoured mobile platforms and aircraft. We have all it takes.”

Making specific reference to prospects in the manufacturing and technology sectors, the Vice President noted: “I…





Source: Leadership Newspaper