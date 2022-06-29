Reps Step Down Bill On 65-year Retirement Age For NASS Staff





House of Representatives has stepped down the report on the bill which seeks to extend the tenure of legislative staff from 35 years to 40 years and compulsory retirement from 60 years to 65 years, amidst public outcry against creation of a parallel bureaucracy in the public service of the federation.

The report which was circulated to members during the plenary, Clause 1 provides that: “The provisions of the bill shall apply throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Clause 2 provides that: “Staff of Legislative Houses in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.”

Clause 3 of the report provides that: “Without prejudice to any Act of the National Assembly or law, or the Public Service Rules requiring a person to retire from the Public Service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of service shall not apply to Staff of Legislative Houses in Nigeria.”

Clause 4 provides that: “In this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper