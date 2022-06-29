Sallah: Senate Embarks On 3-week Recess, Resumes July 19





The Senate, on Wednesday, adjourned plenary to enable its members proceed on Sallah break.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, accordingly announced July 19, 2022, as resumption date for the Senators.

The Senate, before embarking on the three-week recess, referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Mohammed Bello as chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to its Committee on National Planning for further legislative action.

It also passed the Federal Medical Centre (Establishment) Bill, 2022, after re-committal to the Committee of the Whole for consideration and passage.

The Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo North), who sponsored the motion for re-committal, recalled that the Bill was passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to President Buhari for assent.

According to him, some fundamental issues which required fresh legislative action by both Houses of the National Assembly emerged after critical…





Source: Leadership Newspaper