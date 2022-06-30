All Abducted Train Passengers ‘ll Regain Their Freedom – Irabor





The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Luck Irabor, has assured families of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, that their loved ones would regain their freedom.

He also said those behind their abduction would be apprehended and brought to book.

The CDS who called for political solution to lingering security crisis in the country, also debunked reports that troops raped and brutalised Nigerians in a communal clash in Cross River State.

He disclosed that five soldiers, who were drafted to restore peace in the community, were wounded.

“No soldier was involved in raping anybody. One of the communities shot at the Commanding Officer and wounded him and five other soldiers and so, no officer will see his men wounded when he has come to keep peace. No Officer will stand and watch citizens unleashing terror on any citizen,” he said.

Irabor while featuring on a current affairs programme on AriseNews Television, on Wednesday, said though the bandits were using the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper