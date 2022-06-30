Army Rescues Another Kidnapped Chibok Schoolgirl, Ruth Bitrus, In Borno





The Nigerian Army has rescued another Chibok schoolgirl, Ruth Bitrus, who was kidnapped alongside many others from Government Girls Secondary School Chibok, in Borno State, on April 14, 2014.

An intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, from top military sources, which was made available to our correspondent, showed that Ruth and her son were rescued by the Troops of 21 Army Armoured Brigade in Bama, Borno State on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, after she escaped from the Boko Haram enclave in the axis of Bama local government area of the State.

While recounting her ordeal, Ruth said that she escaped from Sambisa forest eight years after she was kidnapped from her school in Chibok town by the Boko Haram terrorists.

She said that her terrorist ‘husband’ was killed by a bomb while trying to plant it against the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East.

Ruth added that other schoolgirls were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper