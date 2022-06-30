EU Partners Federal Govt, Others On Increasing Gas Export To Europe





The European Union (EU) is partnering with the federal government of Nigeria, States and key economic players to discuss ways of increasing exportation of Nigerian gas to Europe.

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the 8th EU-Nigeria Business Forum expected to take place between June 30th and July 1st, 2022, in Lagos on Tuesday, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Samuela Isopi said, in the wake of the Russian Ukraine War that is affecting availability of gas and other sources of energy, Nigeria can leverage on this to increase export of gas to Europe.

Aside the fact that increased gas exports will generate more forex for the government, she added that, business leaders and government officials from Nigeria and Europe will, through the 8th EU-Nigeria Business Forum, also seek to identity new opportunities to unlock the Nigerian economy towards win-win outcomes for Nigerian and Europe.

European Union Releases €600m Food Intervention Support To Nigeria, Others

The EU-…





Source: Leadership Newspaper