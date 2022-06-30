Federal Govt Commends Bank Of Industry, Others On SMEs Intervention





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has commended the various intervention programmes being implemented by the Bank of Industry (BoI) to support the growth and development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

Osinbajo, who made the commendation at the 5th National MSME Awards Dinner held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, also lauded the efforts of the Bank of Agriculture, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Corporate Affairs Commission, the Standards Organization of Nigeria among others in promoting the growth of MSMEs.

Dignitaries at the event included the governors of Ogun and Kano states, Dapo Abiodun and Abdullahi Ganduje; the deputy governors of Edo, Imo and Borno, Philip Shuaibu, Placid Njoku, and Umar Kadafur, respectively.

There were also members of the Federal Executive Council, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum; and her…





Source: Leadership Newspaper