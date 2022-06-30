In Portugal, Buhari Reiterates Commitment To Credible Elections





President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday night, in Lisbon, Portugal, gave assurances of a free hand to Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), reiterating the commitment of his administration to ensure that the electoral Commission delivers peaceful, transparent, free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of Nigerians living in Portugal, the President in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said with the conclusion of the primaries of the political parties, all eyes are now on the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

‘‘We also look forward to a smooth transition to the next government. As I have said before, our Administration will not compromise on doing the right things and the welfare of Nigerians, home and abroad,’’ the President said.

Citing the last gubernatorial elections in Anambra and Ekiti State, the President noted that this administration has proven consistently its zero tolerance…





Source: Leadership Newspaper