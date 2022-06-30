Ondo Amotekun Gives Deadline On CCTV In Public Places





Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “Amotekun Corps” has issued a month ultimatum to some public places to install CCTV cameras in their establishments.

The corps commander, Akogun Ade Adeleye who stated this in a press statement obtained by LEADERSHIP in Akure, the state capital on Wednesday, added that enforcement will start August 1, 2022.

Adeleye who double as Special Adviser to the state Governor on Security Matters said the installation of the CCTV cameras was aimed at assisting security agencies in tracking criminal elements that have been terrorizing the state for some time now.

He said the step is no doubt in line with global best practices in Intelligence operations to provide real-time clips on criminal activities.

The Amotekun boss said the Executive Order of Governor Akeredolu made it mandatory for all public and private organisations to install CCTV on their premises.

The Executive Order made it mandatory for all public places financial Institutions,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper