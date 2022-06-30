OPEC Likely To Raise Production In August





The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies(OPEC+) led by Saudi Arabia, is likely to rubber-stamp another production increase scheduled for August, completing the reversal of vast output cuts made at the outset of the pandemic in 2020.

The OPEC+ alliance is set for an easy meeting on Wednesday and Thursday as it cruises to the conclusion of a two-year pact on oil supplies.

But in the weeks ahead, the deliberations of the OPEC and its partners will grow more complicated. They must weigh pressure to cool $110-a-barrel prices by filling in the supply gap created by sanctions on fellow member Russia against the need to marshal their dwindling reserves of spare production capacity.

The eventual decision may hinge on next month’s visit to the kingdom by US President Joe Biden, who is reversing an initially tough diplomatic stance against Riyadh in the hope of enlisting its help in taming inflation and isolating Moscow. In the mean time, the Saudis are enjoying a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper