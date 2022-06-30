Sallah: FCTA Warns Against Indiscriminate Sale Of Rams In FCT





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned traders against the selling of rams in non-designated areas in the Territory.

It said the trade is unacceptable except at spots already earmarked for the business.

The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who issued the warning while inspecting the designated areas on Thursday, said that the Administration would not allow persons selling ram to litter the city with rams.

He cautioned that anyone caught selling ram in areas not approved would have his rams confiscated and taken to court.

He added that the Administration will approach a judge and pray the judge to issue a forfeiture order and when it is granted, the ram will be taken to an orphanages, less privileged homes and prisons.

“The position of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has remained the same in the last three years and even tougher this year. He said there is nothing wrong in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper