Tears As Kaduna Catholic Priest Killed By Terrorists Is Buried In Kaduna





Family, friends and well wishers wept profusely on Thursday as Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna buried Rev. Fr. Vitus Vaishima Borogo, who was killed by terrorists on his farm in Kaduna State.

Late Bogoro was killed on June 25, 2022 while his brother, C.Y. Borogo, was kidnapped by the attackers.

The Priests of the Kaduna Archdiocese led a peaceful protest after the funeral mass of the slain priest with some of them carrying placards with inscriptions like; ‘We Are Priest and Not Terrorists’, ‘Government Should Secure Nigerians’, ‘Anyone Who Killed Lost His/Her Right To Life’, ‘Justice Must Be Served’, ‘Do We Still Have A Government?’, and many others.

Speaking at the funeral, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, disclosed that Nigerians are prisoners in their own country because of persistent attacks and killings.

He added that Nigerians were traumatised and at the stage of losing hope, lamenting that some Nigerians have no reason to live…





Source: Leadership Newspaper