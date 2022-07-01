2023: Forget Social Media Frenzy, Wait For Your Time, Melaye Tells Peter Obi





A two-time member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has appealed to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to wait for his “time” in order to achieve his presidential ambition.

Melaye, who is currently in the United States of America, made the appeal in a video posted on his verified Facebook page on Friday.

He said while the majority of the former Anambra State governor’s campaign dwells on reducing the cost of governance, Nigerian challenges were beyond just reducing the cost of governance.

The former Kogi West Senator also said while Obi is a potential president of Nigeria, the time was not right for him to actualise his presidential ambition, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was the right person for the job presently.

“By the grace of God he (Obi) has the potential of being the president in the nearest future. I celebrate you and I celebrate your movement for a new Nigeria….





Source: Leadership Newspaper