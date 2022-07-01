2023: YDP’s Nwabueze Drums Support For Peter Obi As Next President





A former National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) President and founder of the Young Democratic Party (YDP), Mr Henry Nwabueze, on Friday, described a former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, as the most suitable candidate for office of the President in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

According to Nwabueze, the time has come for Nigeria to experience a true leadership, characterised by a selfless leader, who will restructure and re-shape the nation, leading it to enviable heights.

He noted that the emergence of Obi to run for presidency was not borne out of a selfish ambition but a desire to serve and positively transform the nation politically, economically, socially and otherwise, adding that there was the need to have a nation that all will be proud to hand down to our children.

He noted that the structure of a political party should not come into play when selecting a leader, who will bring about the desired development of a nation.

“This is not to talk down on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper