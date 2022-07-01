I’m Ready To Defend My Mandate – Sen Bwacha





The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, said he is ready to defend the mandate given to him by members of the party.

Bwacha, who represents Taraba South in the Senate, stated this on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, while responding to a lawsuit filed against him by David Sabo Kente, one of the APC aspirants in the just concluded governorship primaries in the state.

Kente, through a legal counsel Offiong Offiong SAN sued both APC, INEC and Bwacha over the alleged irregularities during the governorship primaries. He also prayed the court to disqualify Bwacha and stop him from parading himself as the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Taraba state.

Bwacha who spoke through his lawyer, Barr. Ibrahim Effong, said all the notices concerning the case of his client (Bwacha) have been served on him during Wednesday’s proceedings at the Federal High Court.

He assured the people of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper