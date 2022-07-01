Investing In Roof Sheet Business





One of the many building materials that spin money, aside cement, is roofing sheets. Roofing sheets has become a cash cow, especially in developing areas where construction are going on daily basis.

According to a roofing sheets seller, Rahman Sikiru, starting a roof sheet business is not challenging, but one needs to have a deep pocket.

Initial Capital

To break even, one can start with a minimum of N3million to purchase the roofing sheets from accredited distributors nearest to one environment or straight from the company if one can start with N10million.

Profitability

He says roofing sheet is a straight business, with minimal losses and risk and a very wide profit margin, because people buy in large quantities.

“Now, a roofing sheet sells for N3,000 but one can buy for N2850 from the company. This means, N150 per sheet. The least one can buy to cover a three bedroom flat is 250 pieces. If we multiply that and if it’s a developing area, he can finish 5,000 pieces in one…





Source: Leadership Newspaper