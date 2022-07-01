NFF Presidency: Super Falcons Beg Pinnick To Seek Another Term





Nigeria’s senior women football team, Super Falcons, have urged the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick, to seek another term in office,saying his positive transformation brought a facelift to women football in Nigeria.

Former captain of the team and Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshola, who spoke on behalf of her teammates, said the Pinnick administration has transformed Nigeria’s women football and wants him to continue in office.

“The president has done so much for us as a team, if we must be honest. I remember when I was in Arsenal, a couple of years ago, a number of my teammates do go for international assignments and I always stay back to train with the team, just 2 or 3 of us training. It is not the same anymore, we don’t want this to stop.

“We think right now that we are following the true path and we want continuity as a team. We don’t want to go back to the starting line,” Oshoala stated.

Super Falcons





