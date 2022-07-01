Obasanjo, Walid Altercation Over Atiku Unnecessary – Makarfi





Former governor of Kaduna State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi has said that the altercation between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman Senator Walid Jibrin over the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is unnecessary.

“What former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Senator Walid Jibril said were unnecessary and they shouldn’t have spoken in that form. All we need now is how to move our party forward for the task of forming government in 2023.”

While expressing optimism that the party will win the 2023 general election in the country, he urged the leaders and other stakeholders to close ranks and resolve all political problems and avoid all forms of distractions.

Makarfi who was a former caretaker chairman of the party and spoke with journalists in Kaduna yesterday, also debunked rumours that he was planning to defect from the PDP to the All Progressives…





Source: Leadership Newspaper