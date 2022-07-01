Reps Demand Appraisal Of $1.177billion Commitment To ECOWAS





The House of Representatives has resolved to appraise the benefits and contributions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) towards the socio-economic development of Nigeria and Nigerians in the last 10 years.

The House observed that Nigeria had contributed more than $1.177billion to ECOWAS as its Community Levy in 16 years.

It said this is with a view to determining the justification of the country’s financial contribution to the sub-regional organisation.

The committees on Inter-parliamentary Relations and ECOWAS Parliament and Foreign Affairs were given this task and are to report back in six weeks for further legislative action.

These followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Awaji-inombek Abiante.

The House noted that the ECOWAS was established by the Treaty of Lagos in Lagos, Nigeria on May 28, 1975 with the main goal of promoting economic cooperation among member states in order to raise living standards and promote economic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper