Zulum Gifts Houses, N79m To Medical Doctors In Borno





Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Friday in Maiduguri, handed over 81 units of three-bedroom apartments along with cheques worth a total of N79m to 81 resident medical doctors in the State.

Each of the doctors was given a tastefully built flat at a quarters specifically built for medical doctors in 13 blocks of two-storey buildings with each block having six flats.

The quarters was fully fenced, landscaped, flowered and provided with sporting facilities and playground.

The 13 blocks at the quarters have combined number of 78 flats while another story building sited at Muhammadu Shuwa memorial hospital has three additional flats, making 81 flats.

Two out of the 81 flats were fully furnished while 79 were yet to be furnished.

Zulum presented cheques worth N1m each as furnishure support to 79 doctors who were allocated the 79 unfurnished flats.

One of the beneficiaries of the 81 flats was Dr Bulama Gaidam, currently in captivity of the ISWAP…





Source: Leadership Newspaper