1.9m Registered Voters To Participate In Osun Election – INEC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a total of 1,955,657 registered voters will participate in the July 16 Osun governorship election.

INEC national commissioner and chairman of Information and Voter Education Mr Festus Okoye said this at a roundtable media executives dialogue on Friday in Osogbo.

Okoye said that 15 political parties would participate in the election in all the 30 local government areas in the state.

He, however, urged media executives in the state to ensure credible and fair reportage during the governorship election.

Also, the Commission has warned against multiple registrations for the Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), threatening to prosecute offenders.

Oyo State resident electoral commissioner (REC), Mutiu Agboke who stated this yesterday in Ibadan said the commission had deployed additional machines to ensure that more people register for PVC in the ongoing continuous voters’ registration exercise.

He explained that the commission…





Source: Leadership Newspaper