2023: Pro-PDP Group Set To Integrate 7,000 Party Members





Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a political support group, PDP New Generation, has announced plans to integrate 7,000 youths into the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as party members.

The group said the move was part of the first phase of its ‘Operation Rescue Nigeria Campaign’ which was launched on April 20 and slated to end on July 5, 2022.

A statement signed and issued by the PDP New Generation’s director of Media and Publicity, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, on Saturday, noted that the campaign was aimed at promoting the PDP, mobilising youth participation in politics and registration for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“You will recall that on 20th April, 2022, during a National Press Conference on State of the Nation, PDP New Generation led by our Director General, Audu Mahmood, launched a project titled ‘Operation Rescue Nigeria Campaign’.

“The first phase of the campaign project, which lasted for over two months and will end by July 5th 2022, is a pro-PDP…





Source: Leadership Newspaper