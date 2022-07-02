2023: Rotary Club, INEC Begin Sensitisation Of Eligible Voters On PVC





Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have kick-started the sensitisation of eligible voters on the need to obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

To this end, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Obo Effanga, on Friday, unveiled a gigantic billboard mounted by the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, at Rumuola Junction in Port Harcourt to educate Nigerians on the need to obtain their PVCs and exercise their civic rights.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the exercise, Effanga commended the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA for the gesture.

Effanga said: “We commend the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA for thinking it wise that there is the need to sensitise the citizens on the need to register to vote. I was very excited when I was invited to inaugurate the project.

“I want to use the opportunity to tell members of the public who have not yet registered and are up…





Source: Leadership Newspaper