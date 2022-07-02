Ansaru’s Ban On Political Activities In Kaduna





Recently, the Ansaru terrorist group banned political activities in many communities in the Eastern part of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), the Ansaru group has camps in seven political wards in the eastern part of the local government area.

BEPU chairman, Ishaq Kasai, also said that the terrorists usually beat up anybody found with posters of any political party.

We also recall that the terrorist group had banned western education in the Birnin Gwari area.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, non-state actors giving orders and forming a government is a declaration of war against the Nigerian state.

Sadly, the Ansaru group has been extending its tentacles in Birnin Gwari with minimal resistance from the community and security agencies.

According to reports, they have been with the people in the community for more than 10 years and just started baring their fangs this year. The group was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper