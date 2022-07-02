CFN Seeks FG, States’ Support For 40m Cooperators In Nigeria





Federal and state governments have been charged to collaborate with the cooperative movement in Nigeria to fast-track the development of the country’s economy.

The appeal was made yesterday by the president of Cooperative Federation of Nigeria (CFN) and International Cooperative Alliance Africa, Chief Ayeola Oriyomi, ahead of the 2022 International Cooperative Day observed worldwide today.

Oriyomi said federal and state governments’ support for 40 million cooperators would enable the subsector to play its critical role in revamping the economy.

The International Cooperative Day is celebrated annually on the first Saturday in July by Global Cooperative Movement since 1923 and the United Nations since 1995.

This year’s celebration will be the 100th International Cooperative Day. Similarly, it marks a decade since the United Nations named 2012 as the International Year of Cooperatives in recognition of the cooperative business model..

Oriyomi’s call is contained in a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper