EPL: Mo Salah Seals New Liverpool Deal





Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool commiting his future to the club after the departure of fellow forward Sadio Mane.

Salah, who finished last season as the Reds’ top scorer last season, was previously on a deal running until 2023. The new deal will keep him at Liverpool until 2025, with the deal-making him the highest-paid player in the club’s history with wages in excess of £350,000 per week.

The Egyptian, who has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for the Reds, has entered the final year of his previous contract.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma forward has been a key man for Liverpool since joining from the Italian club in 2017, helping Jurgen Klopp’s side win the Premier League and Champions League among other trophies. The news comes not long after Liverpool lost another of their title-winning forwards, with Sadio Mane moving to Bayern Munich.

“I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club,” Salah told…





Source: Leadership Newspaper