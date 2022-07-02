FCTA Demolishes Illegal Mechanic Workshops In Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished mechanic workshop illegally constructed on the land earmarked for livestock market at Kugbo community along AYA-Nyanya Expressway in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, who led the demolition team on Saturday, said the affected mechanic workshops were served quit notice in the last three years with subsequent reminders about five months ago to leave the area.

Attah explained that the demolition exercise followed the complaints received from the FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, that some mechanics have taken over the land that was designated for a livestock market.

He expressed disappointment that the situation had forced the ram sellers to move close to the main road which contradicts the sanity of the nation’s capital city.

Attah further stated that removing the structures was in line…





Source: Leadership Newspaper