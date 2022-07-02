Gbajabiamila Mourns Late Alaafin Adeyemi’s Wife, Olori Kafayat  





The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of Olori Kafayat Adeyemi, one of the wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

The Speaker said Olori Kafayat’s passing was a painful one coming only a few months after the death of the revered Oyo monarch.

A statement signed by the media adviser to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, on Saturday, qouted Gbajabiamila as describing the late Olori Kafayat as a good wife and mother, who ensured peaceful coexistence among the people of Oyo Kingdom as the wife of the Alaafin.

He said it was unfortunate that Olori Kafayat died at a time the entire family of the late Alaafin Adeyemi III needed her more as a mother.

Gbajabiamila, while praying God to grant the late Olori Kafayat eternal rest, sent his condolences to the Government and people of Oyo State, particularly the Oyo Kingdom and the family of the late Alaafin Adeyemi III.





Source: Leadership Newspaper