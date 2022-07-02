JUST-IN: Extreme Flood Cuts Off Bauchi–Gombe Road





Excessive flood has washed away some parts of the Bauchi-Gombe Highway in Kirfi local government area of Bauchi State, making it impossible for motorists to ply the road.

The development, which happened on Thurday as a result of torrential rainfall, has forced motorists to now take the alternative Bauchi–Darazo–Dukku road enroute Gombe.

The downpour, which lasted several hours, up to the early hours of Friday, has ravaged farmlands and pulled down houses in Cheledi village and surrounding hamlets in the affected areas.

Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed Kassim, who disclosed this on Saturday, said: “We are aware of the unfortunate event that happened day before yesterday, moving into yesterday night, again there was a reoccurrence of floods in Kirfi LGA.

“In fact, some of the reports we got earlier this morning is that the road to Gombe has been cut-off as of now around Balare village, as the two culverts in the area have been washed away…





Source: Leadership Newspaper