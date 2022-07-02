Student’s Death: Tension Persists At A’lbom FG College Over Decaying Infrastructure





Hitherto, Federal Government Colleges popular called (Unity School) was once considered as some of the best schools in Nigeria, sadly it has over the years glided from glory to mere public schools as on the outside, it is a symbol of pride, privilege, and pedigree, but inside, it lurks rot engendered by corruption.

This is even as a week after the sudden death of a student at the Federal Government College (FGC), Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, tension and fear have refused to abate in the school.

Angry parents have continued to vent their emotions and sentiments over the grievous demise of little Rita Emmanuel, an 11-year-old Junior Secondary, 1 (JS1) student of the school whose death was allegedly blamed on negligence of the management.

The parents also lamented dysfunctional medical facilities, medical laboratory, indiscipline, and insecurity at the school.

Little Rita, it was learnt, died after being taken to the school’s Sick Bay, but sadly there…





Source: Leadership Newspaper