$2000 Up For Grabs As Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund Woo African Creatives





African creatives now have opportunity to showcase their talent as the Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund in partnership with ‘,Africa No Filter’, is set to award grants to emerging artists and storytellers, whose work shines a light on entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship in Africa.

Named after African business leader and philanthropist Tony O. Elumelu, the $30,000 fund is sponsored by Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance, the insurance subsidiaries of the pan-African investment group, Heirs Holdings.

The Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund is a standalone initiative and an extension of his commitment to catalysing a redefined African success story, powered by Africa’s youth and their creative ideas. The Fund calls on journalists, filmmakers, content producers, and visual and performing artists to submit multimedia creative ideas, that tell the stories of inspiring entrepreneurs and showcase the true and positive spirit of entrepreneurship in Africa. Applicants must be aged…





Source: Leadership Newspaper