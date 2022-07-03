As Buhari Staves Off Defection Threat In Senate





Most lawmakers in the National Assembly are not happy. Reason- most of them lost their primary election ticket. As it stands over 60 percent of lawmakers are not returning to the National Assembly in 2023.

Expectedly, some politicians have started defecting to other parties. The senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Senator Adamu Aliero have both defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP). Presently Labour Party and the New Nigeria People Party have senators.

According to reports, about 22 other senators are set to leave the ruling the All Progressive Congress ( APC). Currently, the APC has 67 senators. the five minority parties in the upper chamber have 43 senators with the PDP boasting 39 senators, while the Young Peoples Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, Labour Party, and the New Nigeria People’s Party have four senators.

If the 22 senators leave the party, the APC will lose its majority status and the senate president’s position will be under threat.

Source: Leadership Newspaper