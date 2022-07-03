COVID-19: Lagos Records Over 100,000 New Cases





Lagos State is leading with the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the state has 100,376 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as at 1st of July, 2022.

The NCDC who made this known through its official website yesterday said from 25th to 29th June 2022, 332 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

NCDC disclosed that the 332 new cases are reported from six states with Lagos leading with 251; Rivers with 50; FCT with 21; Kano with seven; Delta with two and Oyo with one case.

Till date, 257290 cases have been confirmed, 250229 cases have been discharged and 3,144 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, NCDC added.

It revealed that 257,290 total cases have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020, adding that Lagos state confirmed 100, 376 infections followed by the FCT with 28,759 and the Rivers with 16,811.

It also stated that 3,917 people were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper