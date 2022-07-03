CVR: NGO Seeks PVC Registration Centre In All Polling Units, Hails INEC Over BVAS





A non-governmental organisation, Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to procure more Voter Registration Machines to ensure that Nigerians can register for their voters’ card with ease in polling units in all the 774 local government area in the country.

The organisation also lauded the Commission for introducing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) technology, saying the new technology had removed thuggery and ballot box snatching during elections.

But they urged INEC to improve on BVAS in the next election, especially during the 2023 general election and Osun State election.

The national president of NYO, Hon. Abdullahi Wali stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the team code-named ‘Team 5 Million Youths Committee’ yesterday, in Abuja.

Wali said the team would set up structures in each state of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the 774 local government areas in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper