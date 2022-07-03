Group Lauds Military For Renewed Onslaught Against Oil Thieves





A group, the Niger-Delta Environment Restoration Coalition has hailed the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) for the renewed onslaught against crude oil thieves operating in the region.

It said that apart from saving the country a huge amount of money that would have gone into the hands of the criminals, the anti-illegal bunkering operations are helping to save the flora and fauna and the health of the people in the region.

The group in a press release yesterday, signed by the president, Mr. Justice Eselomo, said the synergy by troops of the different Operations in the region is yielding results.

The group attributed the renewed vigor with which the troops are going against the economic saboteurs to the determination of the Chief of Defence, Gen. Leo Irabor to rid the region of economic saboteurs.

“We recall that the CDS took his message against oil theft to the Niger Delta where he met the Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmund Daukoru, and other stakeholders of the region.

“We also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper