How Buhari Can Finish Strong

Tamuno: By now, Buhari should have visited Owo to commiserate with the people over the killings.

Dike: He should have visited Anambra and Imo for the same reason too.

Hadi: He can’t be everywhere. The VP already visited Owo

Tamuno: If he can’t be everywhere, why doesn’t he support state police so that the states can defend their people?

Dike: Even Zamfara and Southern Kaduna are crying for help. If only the president had gone there instead of jetting off to Portugal. He shouldn’t be missing in action at these critical times

Hadi: His officials are doing that. He doesn’t have to be everywhere…

Since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, the quality of leadership at all levels of governance has steadily nosedived. We throw scarce resources at problems believing that money opens the door to all solutions. We hardly pause to THINK. We would rather blunder our way to a dead end and then…





Source: Leadership Newspaper