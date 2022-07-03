My Songs Raise Hope For People, Says Nigerian Gospel Singer





As people around the country and beyond struggle to wade off the effects of Ukraine and Russian war amidst global concerns for food crisis, popular gospel singer and songwriter, Thompson Victor Ufuoma, popularly known as Victor Thompson, has said that his songs give hope to people all over the world.

Thompson, who stated this during a media chat with journalists, said his music gives hope to people all over the world and it help people connect to their maker, and also gives them a deeper perspective to worship him.

While speaking on the challenges, he said finance is a major challenge with a musical artiste.

“It takes a lot to push a song, especially in a society where no one cares about your craft.

“My music reaches the world. In every aspect, music is very demanding. Most especially financially. But God is helping us, we cannot complain,” he said.

He, however, stated that ,“I think this is time to be more prayerful, not just for ourselves now, but for the nation….





Source: Leadership Newspaper