On NASS Plans To Amend Electoral Act Again





The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that efforts will be made by the National Assembly to amend the electoral act again to serve as safeguard against weaknesses identified in the law.

Even before the law is tested in a general election, it has faced several amendments.

The Act, by just moving from the National Assembly to the Villa, faced several amendments.

Lawan had during plenary, following a matter of national importance brought to the floor by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), said the electoral act would be amended again.

Lawan, in his remark, described the judgement by the Supreme Court on Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act as a “landmark” judgment that vindicates the National Assembly.

According to him, further amendment of the Act would strengthen it ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said, “Let me say that this is one major landmark judgement by the Supreme Court, that the National Assembly had done their job and the court upheld…





Source: Leadership Newspaper