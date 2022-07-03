Outrage In US As Police Shoots Black Man, Jayland Walker, 60 Times





Another round of outrage has erupted in America after a Black man, Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, was killed by police as he ran away following a traffic stop.

According to lawyer to Walker’s family, police shot at Walker at least 60 times during the incident on Monday.

The lawyer cited police body-camera video that he viewed.

Akron Police Department said in a Tuesday statement that its officers attempted to stop 25-year-old Walker at 12:30 a.m. for a traffic violation and conducted a pursuit after he refused to stop.

After a few minutes, Walker slowed down and left his car while it was still in motion and ran away from police, according to the statement.

The statement said Walker ran into a parking lot, and “actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them.”

Officers shot him and called for medical services, but Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

Bobby DiCello, the attorney for Walker’s family, told…





Source: Leadership Newspaper