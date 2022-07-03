Over 5,000 APC Members Decamp To PDP In Katsina





Over 5,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Matazu and Musawa Local Government Areas of Katsina State, are said to have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The people followed their leader Hon. Ali Maikano, to join the main opposition party due to mistreatment done to them by the APC leadership during its recent primaries in the area.

Ali Maikano contested for Matazu/Musawa Federal Constituency under the APC platform but failed in the contest, and has therefore, announced his defection from the party because of what he described as the undemocratic process that denied him the ticket.

Receiving the defectors in Matazu, the state PDP Chairman, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, assured them of fairness and equity in their new party, adding that PDP remained an indivisible and united party in the state.

He said: “Today (Saturday), we received over 5,000 APC members from Matazu and Musawa Local Governments led by Ali Maikano and Isa Abba into our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper