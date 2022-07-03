Subscribers To Win Amazing Prizes In Glo-sponsored Ojude Oba Festival Promo





Glo subscribers stand a chance to win fantastic prizes in a consumer promotion packaged by the digital company to commemorate this year’s Ojude Oba festival, one of Nigeria’s biggest cultural events.

The promo was unveiled at a pre-event press conference at Ijebu Ode on Friday where Globacom also announced it would again sponsor the festival this year.

The company’s Globacom Regional Activations Manager, Ogun State, Ikenna Aguwuom said the promotion would avail Glo subscribers the opportunity to win 5 tricycles, 10 television sets and 10 grinding machines.

“To win any of these prizes, a new Glo subscriber is required to activate a Glo Sim and recharge with a minimum of N1,500, while existing customers will need to recharge a minimum of N1,000 before the July 8, 2022, to qualify for the draws”, he added.

Aguwuom explained that subscribers who miss the pre-event raffle window could simply spend N5,000 or more at the festival ground on the Glo network to stand a chance…





Source: Leadership Newspaper