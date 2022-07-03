The Possibilities Of God’s Grace Through Christ – Pastor Kumuyi





(iii) FULLNESS AND SUFFICIENCY OF OUR RICH SAVIOUR (2 Corinthians 8:9; 9:8,15; John 1:16; Colossians 2:9-10)

Once we know Christ, that connection, engagement with Christ sets us free, and makes us victorious, “For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich” (2 Corinthians 8:9). It is the riches and abundance in Christ that set us free. The grace of God can sustain you in the time of trials and temptations. The grace of God is the gift of God that is unspeakable, unfathomable, and unsearchable (2 Corinthians 9:8). The grace that comes at salvation is not the end of the grace that you can have, the grace to live a victorious life, to turn around from the old creature to the new creature, having a new life that is joyful, successful, and overcoming, that grace is still available. It is the same way you had grace for salvation, sanctification, that you will have for service as well.