748 Ballot Boxes Destroyed As Arsonists Set Enugu INEC Office Ablaze





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Igboeze North local government area of Enugu State, has been set ablaze by arsonists.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, reported the incident, saying that 748 ballot boxes, 240 voting cubicles, office furniture and equipment were destroyed in spite of the best effort to put out the fire by the Enugu State Fire Service deployed from Nsukka.

He noted that the attack on the office happened at 11:48pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Ononamadu added that the arsonists overpowered the security guards at the INEC office and forced their way into the premises and set the building ablaze.

Meanwhile, INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

He said, “The Commission is working to ascertain the status of voter registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter…





Source: Leadership Newspaper